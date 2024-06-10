Teenage prodigy Adrian Lee admits he wanted to take out Antonio Mammarella in a single round: "I'm a bit disappointed"

ONE rising star Adrian Lee proved that every bit of hype surrounding him is real.

The 18-year-old sensation, who's the youngest of the accomplished Lee family brood, left a lasting impression in his promotional debut at ONE 167 over the weekend.

'The Phenom' dominated Antonio Mammarella for the duration of their lightweight MMA match, putting the finishing touches in the second round with a textbook rear-naked choke.

He also received a cool $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after his scintillating showing.

As impressive as that flawless victory was, Lee believes he could have gotten the job done in a swifter manner.

The Singaporean-American prospect told Mitch Chilson during his post-fight in-Circle interview:

"He's a tough opponent so props to him. But I'm a bit disappointed that I couldn't get the finish early, but you know, it's great that I finished him in the second."

In all fairness, Mammarella seemed like he was done for in the closing seconds of the opening round after Lee caught him with a beautiful inverted triangle and nasty kimura combination.

The Australian showed great toughness and weathered the pain and was quite frankly saved by the bell.

His luck, however, would run out in the second frame after Lee took the fight to the ground once more, got his back, and left him no choice but to tap.

Adrian Lee proud to follow in the footsteps of his siblings

Making stunning ONE debuts seems to be a trend in the Lee household and the youngest of the bunch, Adrian, certainly kept that tradition going at ONE 167.

Angela, Christian, and the late Victoria, all scored note-worthy finishes in their first foray in the promotion.

Now, Adrian proudly shares the same achievement following his beautiful RNC submission. He told ONE:

"It feels great. I've been looking forward to this moment my whole life, man. I'm so happy that I get my turn."