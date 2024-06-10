"I'm so happy I get my turn" - Adrian Lee proud to follow footsteps of siblings in flawless MMA debut at ONE 167

At ONE 167, Adrian Lee opened up his account in ONE Championship with a debut performance to remember.

The first pro fight of his career was always going to be unlike any other fighter making the walk for the first time.

His surname brings a certain level of expectation and pressure that few will ever feel in their career but on this occasion, he passed the test with flying colors.

Up against Antonio Mammarella, it was a dominant performance from the man they call 'The Phenom'.

The 18-year-old came out the blocks fast and was able to use his striking to set up takedowns where his grappling was dominant.

Lee secured the submission win in the second round, making his siblings extremely proud and setting the bar high for what fans can expect to see from him going forward.

During his post-fight interview inside the Circle, he spoke about the anticipation of getting out there and producing his first win in the promotion to announce the arrival of a new Lee sibling:

"It feels great. I've been looking forward to this moment my whole life, man. I'm so happy that I get my turn."

Adrian Lee couldn't have asked for a better start

Like his three siblings who have made the walk before him, it was clear from an early stage in his career that Adrian Lee has the potential to be special.

ONE Championship fans have been hearing these exact comments in regards to his career for some time now but on June 7, he proved it at the Impact Arena.

Lee clearly has the technical skill that you would expect from this family but most of all, he showed a certain fire and mindset to go out there and chase the win from the very start.

Fans could be looking back many years at the time they first saw Adrian Lee compete inside the Circle.

ONE 167 is available to watch back in full for free via Prime Video for US and Canadian fans with an active subscription.