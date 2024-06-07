“I’m pretty comfortable in both areas” - Adrian Lee says his striking is just as potent as his grappling

18-year-old teen prospect Adrian Lee is confident in his ability to get the job done whether it's with his hands or on the mat.

This Friday night, June 7, Lee will have the chance to prove it when he steps inside the Circle for the first time, making his professional mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167 inside the sold-out Impact Aren in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he will square off with Italian standout Antonio Mammarella looking to land his first win in ONE.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of his highly anticipated debut, Adrian Lee was asked whether he feels more comfortable on his feet or the mat. Admittedly, Lee considers himself more of a submission specialist, but don't be fooled—he's more than happy to stand and strike with anyone.

“I'd say I'm more of a submission artist but I think my striking is just as well," he said. "I’d say I’m pretty comfortable in both areas”

Adrian Lee has some big shoes to fill as he begins his MMA journey at ONE 167

Adrian Lee, of course, is a member of the legendary Lee family. Fighting out of Hawaii, ONE Championship fans have seen superstars come out of the Prodigy Training Center—formerly United MMA—including ONE Championship's first-ever atomweight MMA world champion, Angela Lee.

'Unstoppable' carried the atomweight crown from May 6, 2016, when it was first introduced to September 30, 2023, when she vacated the title at ONE Fight Night 14, announcing her retirement from the sport to focus on FightStory, a mental health organization dedicated to her little sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away in 2022.

And then there's Christian Lee, one of the most prolific finishers in all of ONE history. Through 17 career wins, 'The Warrior' has finished 16 opponents, earning 14 knockouts and four submissions. Along the way, he has captured both the lightweight and welterweight world titles—belts he still holds to this very day.

Will Adrian Lee live up to the legacy of his legendary family? Only time will tell, but it all begins at ONE 167.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.