  "I trust in the training" - Christian Lee says he will finish undefeated Alibeg Rasulov in one round

“I trust in the training” - Christian Lee says he will finish undefeated Alibeg Rasulov in one round

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Nov 22, 2024 07:37 GMT
Christian Lee and Alibeg Rasulov - Photo by ONE Championship
Christian Lee and Alibeg Rasulov - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee is looking to pick up right where he left off and resume his epic run in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Lee was last seen taking home the welterweight MMA gold with a fourth-round technical knockout victory over former king Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4 in Nov. 2022.

Months later, younger sibling Victoria Lee tragically took her own life, sending the Lee family into grief and mourning. 'The Warrior' decided to step away from competition and took a break.

During his absence, Lee said he never gave up training and continued to work on his skills. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee said he fully envisions scoring another spectacular finish in his comeback fight against undefeated Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov next month.

also-read-trending Trending

'The Warrior' said:

"Like always, my goal is to go out there and get a first-round finish. I think I could take him down and submit him in one round, and that’s not to be cocky at all. I trust in the training that I put in the last two years."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Christian Lee back in action, and 'The Warrior' is ready to deliver.

Christian Lee puts lightweight gold on the line against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Christian Lee is set to defend the ONE lightweight MMA world championship against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Dec. 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
