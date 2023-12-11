ONE Championship has continued to put together some of the best fight cards in recent years, and the headlining bout from last week’s event featured another masterclass from ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia.

Vying to become the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, the Ukrainian monster shared the ring with promotional newcomer Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. The card took place in front of a hot crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While there was a moment where Krkylia was caught with a massive short right elbow that landed flush on his chin and stunned him to close out round one, he responded with a big combo that ended with an uppercut to the chin, knocking out Roberts in round two.

Kryklia had the following to say about his victory over the Australian newcomer and what it all means for his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in the post-fight interview he had with fight commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring:

“This is one more step to my [goal] of being the best in the world in heavyweight, in light heavyweight. I never say that I am the best - I am trying to be. And with this, I am closer and closer.”

Why Alex Roberts’ hype remains alive despite the loss

Through the six-fight career of Kryklia in the world’s largest martial arts promotion, rarely had he been put in such a position where he was going to be on the losing end and massive credit goes to the Aussie for pushing him to his absolute limit.

Roberts was public in his desires to be the next monster in ONE Championship and though he was not able to do it right away, he still has the time to do so.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available for free and on-demand for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.