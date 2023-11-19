"I can't understand" - When Conor McGregor was baffled after he was accused of being disrespectful to black women

The lead-up to Conor McGregor's 2017 blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather was not without its share of controversies. In one particular promotional appearance, Mayweather accused McGregor of making disrespectful remarks, sparking allegations of racism.

During an interview with journalists, McGregor addressed the accusations, expressing his bewilderment at the misinterpretation of his words:

"That was a compliment to black. Come on. I mean, do you think that that was a playful thing? I mean, I was just having fun. I have a lot of black female fans, you know what I mean? And I was just bestowing some love. That was it. But I was just having fun up there. It's, it's ridiculous, I mean, it's, I can't understand. I hear him a lyric and everything. I give him a shout. Look, I'm just having fun. And if people can't see that in reality, that's on them."

Check out McGregor's response below:

Despite the verbal exchanges, Mayweather secured victory in the ring, winning by TKO in the tenth round. The colossal purses for both fighters, reportedly $280 million for Mayweather and $130 million for McGregor, marked this event as the second-highest pay-per-view buy rate in history.

Daniel Cormier advocates for UFC super fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier made a compelling case for an electrifying matchup during a recent episode of the DC & RC Show. Cormier proposed that instead of a clash with Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor should contemplate a return to the octagon against rising star Islam Makhachev.

Cormier passionately argued during the show, saying:

"I think Islam should fight Conor McGregor next... It's built-in, it's built-in. It's the biggest money fight the UFC can make... You have Islam Makhachev, who looks to be a guy that's going to be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. A guy that can elevate him. A guy that can elevate him to the next level is Conor McGregor."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comment below (3:05 mark):