“I use it instead of it being used against me” – Kade Ruotolo says his signature long hair is an advantage in grappling

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States has a secret weapon, and it's probably not what you think.

It's not his sublime Brazilian jiu-jitsu skill, or his ability to transform his opponents into human pretzels. No, in fact, it's his wild hair style.

Speaking on the Talk-Jitsu podcast in a recent guest appearance, Ruotolo talked about how his hair has influenced his grappling style.

The 21-year-old American phenom said:

"At first, it would always get in the way. It gets into my face and it gets pulled or whatever. There’s a certain point in time where all those hair pulls just stop hurting. You almost get used to it. It’s true, those nerves kind of go away somehow. When people pull my hair I don’t really feel it."

Ruotolo added:

"As far as my hair going into my face, though, I just think if it goes in my face it goes in theirs. If you see me against Mica Galvao in the ADCC Finals, I was using it a lot when he was in closed guard. I kept putting my hair all up in his face. I was just messing with him. When I think about it now, I just use it instead of it being used against me."

Kade Ruotolo set to make his pro MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Will Kade Ruotolo's hairstyle give him an advantage in mixed martial arts?

The 21-yaer-old BJJ black belt is set to make his highly anticipated pro MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.