Kade Ruotolo says his 'crazy' explosiveness comes from fiery scrapes with Tye through the years

One of the best weapons that Kade Ruotolo has at his disposal is his athletic ability when grappling. ONE Championship fans have watched time and time again as both Kade and his brother Tye are able to outmanoeuvre opponents this way.

He, of course, has the strategy and grappling IQ to match it but no one has been able to keep up with his pace, output and physical presence.

In a recent interview on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast, Kade spoke about this element of his game and where it comes from.

He said that in his opinion, it comes from always training alongside his brother from such a young age where their energetic and fast-paced training together has crossed over to shape their grappling styles:

"I think that ability to really scramble, flow and grab positions came from honestly my brother and I training together growing up. When you get to become adults, adults have this like slow it down strength. Like they don't want the craziness to happen. You see it all the time, they teach it at kids' class. You see them bouncing off the wall to the next."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo will be able to show this in MMA also

This fast-paced, high-output, aggressive grappling style is one of the many reasons that fans have been looking forward to the MMA debut of Kade Ruotolo.

He's clearly one of the best grapplers in the world today, but his slow and systematic approach to submissions may not be the best fit for MMA once strikes are added and there is less time to work in the rounds.

Kade Ruotolo would seemingly have the best grappling style to then adapt this into MMA, not to mention the continued progress he has made in his striking.

We will find out how well he will fare when he makes his MMA debut against Blake Cooper in just a few weeks time.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.