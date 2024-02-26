“I usually skip this part” - Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana’s kitchen wrestling video goes viral, fans react

The rumors of Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana forming a new MMA power couple have escalated to new heights with a recently released video.

Pereira, 36, and Viana, 31, have sparked dating rumors since their increased presence in each other's lives has been evident on social media through posted sparring footage. In the latest video, Pereira and Viana are once again seen sparring, but this time, they are grappling on the floor in what is assumed to be one of the fighters' kitchens.

Fans unsurprisingly poked fun at Pereira, calling the former GLORY Kickboxing champion a 'BJJ specialist' and joking that the UFC light heavyweight titleholder has never been seen smiling for so long.

With some pointing out that the video had the appearance of a seemingly production, one fan commented:

"I usually skip this part"

Fan commenting beneath a video of Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana grappling [via @jstbld on Instagram]

While both fighters are from Brazil, Pereira has since relocated to Connecticut to train with Glover Teixeira at Teixeira MMA and Fitness. To this point, Viana has trained primarily with the TATA Fight Team in Rio de Janeiro but has been seen working with Pereira and Teixeira in recent months.

Other fans commented:

"Fxck Jay Z and Beyonce this is the real power couple!"

"Yeah, 'BJJ' makes him smile 😂"

"I'm starting BJJ tomorrow..."

"My brotha is just ALWAYS fighting. ANYWHERE"

"Who wouldn't be smiling rolling with her?"

View more fan reactions to Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana grappling below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana's grappling video [via @jstbld on Instagram]

Alex Pereira headlines UFC 300 against former champion Jamahal Hill

After months of anticipation from fans, UFC CEO Dana White announced the UFC 300 main event to be a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

The official announcement was released less than two months from the April 13 event date and was later reported to be the intended main event of UFC 301 in May.

Hill has not fought since winning the vacant belt at UFC 283 against Glover Teixeira, who will be at the fight as Pereira's head coach and friend. Hill announced his vacancy of the title just months later after tearing his Achilles heel in a pickup basketball game.

Pereira knocked out former champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 to claim the title left behind by Hill in November 2023.