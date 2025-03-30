“I’ve been able to achieve a fulfilling goal” - Masaaki Noiri still on cloud nine after Tawanchai finish at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri never thought he'd be a ONE world champion.

After a rocky start inside the Circle, the former two-division K-1 titleholder felt like his dream of strapping 26 pounds of gold around his waist was slipping away. Three months later, Noiri scored one of the most shocking knockouts in promotional history at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Squaring off with Thai sensation Tawanchai, Noiri landed a stunning third-round TKO, sending his home country into a frenzy and claiming the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking with My Navi News following the big win, Noiri was still on cloud nine after achieving a goal that he honestly thought may have never been possible. He said:

"I feel like I've been able to achieve a fulfilling goal, even though I'm fairly new here in ONE Championship. To be honest, I never thought I'd be able to be where I am today."

Masaaki Noiri banks a $50,000 bonus for his win over Tawanchai at ONE 172

In addition to becoming a ONE world champion, Masaaki Noiri also took home a $50,000 bonus check courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

As for how he plans to spend the money, Noiri thinks a well-deserved family vacation is in order. Speaking to longtime ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring at ONE 172, he said:

"Thank you! I got the bonus, so I think I’m gonna take a little trip with my family now, thank you!"

Fighting four times in the last nine months, Noiri has earned himself some time off. But when he returns, a title unification clash with ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon will likely be waiting for him.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

