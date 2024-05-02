"I've always tried to build him up" - Liam Harrison says he supported Jonathan Haggerty when he was on the come-up

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison feels betrayed by the two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

Harrison says he was a big supporter of his fellow English warrior when the latter was beginning to make a name for himself. But when the fame kicked in, Harrison believes Haggerty changed his tone and started to come after him for name and recognition.

He spoke to talkSPORT MMA candidly about their relationship. 'Hitman' said:

"To be fair, I've always been one of Jonathan's biggest supporters. When he was coming up, I was even on The Joe Rogan podcast and even said to Joe, 'Look out for this kid, he's really good'. I've always tried to build him up as much as I can and he used to always even ask me for help a couple of years ago. He was like 'Oh Liam, can you just help me get the profile out there blah blah'. And I always obliged."

The two Englishmen have had a rocky relationship since then, as they've traded barbs on social media and through the press.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to make highly anticipated comeback against Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Fans are excited to see 'Hitman' Liam Harrison back in action when the 38-year-old veteran returns to the Circle early next month.

Harrison has not seen action since a world title showdown with legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama in 2022, where he blew his knee in the first round. Months and months of recovery and rehabilitation later, and 'Hitman' is now ready for his comeback fight.

Harrison is set to lock horns with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.