"I've got to be smart about what fights I pick" - Liam Harrison favoring logic over emotion in rivalry with Jonathan Haggerty

English striking icon Liam Harrison is trying to keep a level head amidst his war of words with two-sport bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty.

As much as 'Hitman' would love to settle their dispute with a good old-fashioned brawl in 'The Art of Eight Limbs,' he knows it might not be the smartest move at this stage of his career.

The 38-year-old veteran, after all, is coming off a lengthy lay-off after tearing his ACL against Nong-O Hama.

While Harrison is adamant that he would have pieced up 'The General' in his prime, there's really no upside in a Brit-on-Brit war at this point in time.

The Bad Company standout shared in an interview on talkSPORTMMA:

"I'm getting older now and I'm that guy coming back from a horrendous injury, so I've got to be smart about what fights I pick at the minute and see where I'm at bodywise. I don't want to jump straight back into that level if I'm not going to be ready for it."

Liam Harrison wants to assess where he's at physically against Katsuki Kitano

After a grueling road back to perfect health, Liam Harrison's long-awaited return to the Circle is finally here at ONE 167.

'Hitman' will take on Japan's Katsuki Kitano, who impressed in his ONE debut last year.

While Harrison is confident that his knee is fully recovered, he doesn't want to get too ahead of himself.

The British star said in the same interview:

"I need to get myself back out there. I'm going to see how my body reacts. I'm going to take it one fight at a time."

Watch Liam Harrison's interview in its entirety:

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on Prime Video is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. The full event will air live on US Primetime on June 7 from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Harrison is also scheduled to fight Seksan at ONE 168: Denver. Follow this link for tickets to ONE's US return at Ball Arena on September 6.