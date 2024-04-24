"I enjoy getting into wars" - Liam Harrison promises to bring chaos in return fight vs Katsuki Kitano

Despite coming off a career-threatening injury, Liam Harrison says he'll still fight the only way he knows how at ONE 167.

'Hitman' vows to bravely charge forward as usual and initiate a violent slugfest against Katsuki Kitano in their three-round bantamweight Muay Thai war.

Harrison, who's been on the shelf for almost two years following ACL surgery, will finally resume his legendary career — much to the delight of his legion of followers.

Appearing on talkSPORT MMA's YouTube channel, the British slugger said he'll repay his fans' patience with a certified banger against his Japanese foe.

"I'm just going to press forward and make it as exciting for the fans as I can because I enjoy fighting like that. I enjoy getting into wars and I know the fans enjoy it."

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview:

Win or lose, Liam Harrison has never been in a boring fight.

The Bad Company standout is all about getting the fans' money's worth by presenting 'The Art of Eight Limbs' through its core through beautiful chaos.

Don't miss Harrison's return at ONE 167, which will air live on US Primetime on June 7 from Impact Arena in Bangkok. The full event is free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Liam Harrison not chasing clout in his comeback bid

At this stage of his career, the 38-year-old Harrison revealed his desire to simply leave a lasting legacy.

While no one would have faulted him if he chose to retire after that horrific injury, the British icon says he's simply doing this for the love of the sport.

Harrison told Fight Energy Films:

"I'm not doing this just because I want to be relevant or anything like that. All my fights when I was coming up there was no social media, there was no YouTube."

'Hitman' continued:

"I'm fighting out in Thailand when no one could see all this. I probably got 40-50 fights out there that no one's seen because there were no videos and not on TV."