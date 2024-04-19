"I've got 50 fights that no one has ever seen" - Liam Harrison says he's been cracking skulls long before social media took over

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is a true OG in the combat sports scene.

Having fought professionally since 1999, the 38-year-old British legend has practically seen and done it all.

After a lengthy hiatus due to an ACL injury, Harrison will soon be back to doing what he does best.

'Hitman' makes his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE 167, where he takes on Katsuki Kitano in a three-round Muay Thai slugfest.

According to Harrison, his spirited comeback is not driven by a desire for fame. After all, he has been trading fists with some of the best of the world, long before the digital age of social media came along.

Trending

The Bad Company affiliate made this clear in an interview on Fight Energy Films's YouTube channel, saying:

"I'm not doing this just because I want to be relevant or anything like that. Because all my fights when I was coming up there was no social media, there was no YouTube. I was fighting in the old Lumpinee Stadium or the Rajadamnerm Stadium. I'm fighting out in Thailand when no one could see all this. I probably got 40-50 fights out there that no one's seen because there were no videos and not on TV."

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview:

Liam Harrison says 'obsession' with Muay Thai motivated him to return

After suffering setbacks during his rehabilitation process, it would have been easy for Liam Harrison to just call it quits.

Then again, 'Hitman' is not the type to go out quietly. His burning passion for 'The Art of Eight Limbs' is just too great to give up too easily. He shared in the same interview:

"I don't need to. I'm obsessed with Muay Thai and I always have been. I love training hard, even when I'm tired. I'll never come down to the gym and toss off a session."

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7 from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback