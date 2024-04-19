Liam Harrison believes it's his destiny to capture the ONE Championship belt: "It will still come true"

Liam Harrison is confident he will become a ONE Championship Muay Thai world champion before retiring.

In August 2022, Harrison had an opportunity to complete another career gold by securing ONE gold. Unfortunately for him, then-bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O had other plans, as he retained his throne with a first-round TKO by chopping down the UK superstar's legs with vicious kicks.

Over a year and a half later, Harrison hasn't fought due to a knee injury suffered against Nong-O. At 38 years old, it would be a legendary comeback story for 'Hitman' to become a world champion under the ONE banner. With that said, he believes his world-class Muay Thai skills can make the dream come true.

During an interview with Fight Energy Films, Harrison had this to say about potentially claiming ONE gold:

"I believe I will do that, put on epic fights, get these guys out, and I said it'll be my destiny to hold the ONE Championship belt and I honestly believe that it will still come true."

On June 7, Harrison will make his highly-anticipated return to action when ONE Championship travels to the Impact Arena for ONE 167. The UK superstar's upcoming opponent is Katsuki Kitano, who defeated Halil Kutukcu by unanimous decision in October 2023.

ONE 167 can be seen live and for free on US primetime by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Liam Harrison's entire recent interview below:

What's a potential path to a world title shot for Liam Harrison?

Liam Harrison's hypothetical path to a title shot starts with a win at ONE 167. Following a longer-than-expected layoff, Harrison must showcase the severe knee injury and his age won't hinder his chance of becoming a world champion in ONE.

Assuming he defeats Katsuki Kitano, Harrison could find himself against Muay Thai veteran Seksan. The two living legends have called for the must-see matchup, which could be a number one contender fight if 'The Man Who Yields To No One' returns to the win column.

With potential wins against Kitano and Seksan, Harrison could find himself facing ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty. 'The General' has called out 'Hitman' several times, making the matchup easier for ONE to book.

