"I might call it a day" - Liam Harrison admits retirement is still an option if he can't regain previous form

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison won't be like some fighters who hanged around the sport longer than they should have.

Completely aware of his own mortality, 'Hitman' understands that he must overcome extreme odds after recovering from a nearly two-year lay-off following ACL surgery.

Plus, at 38 years old, Harrison knows Father Time is just right around the corner, watching his every step.

In an interview on talkSPORT MMA's official YouTube page, the British striker candidly admitted that he'd accept sailing into the sunset if he becomes just a shell of his old self in his upcoming comeback fight.

"I might think to myself after this fight, I might go, you know what I mean? If I'm not quite sharp as I should be there, I might call it a day. You never know. I might come back and I might feel absolutely amazing again like I did in my 30s."

Luckily, Liam Harrison will have two tries to renew his vigor and recapture his old glory.

The Bad Company affiliate will return on June 7 in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness Liam Harrison's comeback fight free of charge, live on US Primetime.

Two months later, Harrison will get his dream fight against fellow legend Seksan in ONE's return to the United States. Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Healthy Liam Harrison says he won't be gun-shy at ONE 167

No one will fault Liam Harrison if he chooses to adopt a more cautious approach in his comeback bout against the younger Kitano.

Then again, 'Hitman' marches to the beat of his own drum and refuses to compromise his values as a fearless warrior.

In the same interview, the 38-year-old striker said he'd fight the only way he knows how.

"I'm just going to press forward and make it as exciting for the fans as I can because I enjoy fighting like that. I enjoy getting into wars and I know the fans enjoy it."

Here's the full interview: