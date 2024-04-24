"Muay Thai took me off of the streets" - Liam Harrison grateful to martial arts for turning his life around

Liam Harrison recently reflected on how Muay Thai changed his life.

Before starting his fighting career, Harrison was simply another kid from Leeds getting into trouble. Everything changed when 'Hitman' began training in "The Art of Eight Limbs." He's since evolved into a role model and solidified himself as a legend in one of the most difficult sports to become a world champion.

Harrison recently did an interview with Fight Energy Films and discussed his journey in Muay Thai. He had this to say about how the sport changed his life for the better:

"When I was a bit younger I was a bit of a bastard. Muay Thai took me off of the streets and was my way out. Turned my life around. It taught me discipline and it taught me respect."

Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. Following a two-fight skid at featherweight, 'Hitman' moved down to bantamweight and secured back-to-back first-round knockout wins. He last fought in August 2022, suffering a first-round TKO loss against then-world champion Nong-O.

Watch Liam Harrison's entire interview with Fight Energy Films below:

When is Liam Harrison fighting next?

Liam Harrison underwent surgery due to a knee injury suffered against Nong-O. Luckily, the Leeds native overcame the extended layoff and booked his highly-anticipated return fight for later this year.

On June 7, Harrison looks to silence the doubters when he faces Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167. Kitano won his promotional debut against Halil Kutukcu but must be ready for a tough test, as 'Hitman' has a clear experience advantage.

With a win in June, Harrison could showcase he's ready for a final run at achieving his goal of becoming a ONE world champion.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 7 event can be watched live and for free on US Primetime by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.