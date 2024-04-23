"It wasn't the kick that did it" - Liam Harrison reveals exact moment he ruptured his knee against Nong-O

Liam Harrison is gearing up for his long awaited return to competition at long last after a difficult period in his career.

The striking veteran has been out on the sidelines due to an injury that he suffered in his last fight nearly two years ago.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison challenged Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

His title shot came to a sudden halt in the opening round after he suffered an injury to his knee that has kept him out of competition ever since.

With his comeback fight now pencilled in for ONE 167 at long last, 'The Hitman' explained exactly what happened in that fight during a recent interview with talkSPORT MMA:

"He kicked me on my knee and it wasn't the kick that did it. My leg went up and then landed down. My foot landed on the floor and my leg or my knee sort of went in a funny way which tore my ACL and then when that happened, the stability gave way, then I took another step which tore my MCL. My knee was just flopping around my leg basically because both of the meniscus were torn as well. My knee was so unstable and I just couldn't stand up anymore."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison has had to work hard to make it back to fighting shape

Staying away from jumping right back in at the deep end has been a real test of resolve for Liam Harrison during his recovery period.

The Brit isn't used to taking any time off, let alone time off to simply rest and let his body heal up without being able to train.

He has been itching to get back in there but staying focused has been crucial to ensuring that he is able to return in the best shape possible.

At ONE 167, Harrison will put this to the test when he faces Katsuki Kitano in one of the most significant fights of his career.

ONE 167 will air live on June 7 from the Impact Arena in Bangkok.