Liam Harrison says his sole focus is on "very sharp" Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: "I've got tunnel vision on this fight"

Liam Harrison is far too experienced to underestimate any opponent who signs on the dotted line to step inside the ring and face him.

Throughout his long injury and recovery period, several fights have come across the table of 'The Hitman' but he has been forced to postpone his return until now.

At ONE 167, the striking veteran is stepping back through the ropes at the Impact Arena on June 7 for his first fight back in nearly two years. Harrison draws Katsuki Kitano as the opponent who will be standing across from him once the opening bell rings.

The Brit knows that while he still hopes to get a couple more bouts under his belt before walking off into the sunset for good, he cannot look past an opponent like Kitano who has nothing to lose on fight night.

Harrison said on the ONE on SK podcast that he likes what he has seen from Kitano and is giving this fight and opponent the respect it deserves:

"Of course, I've got tunnel vision on this fight. We're working on a solid game plan. I've had a good look at Kitano, he's on a six or seven-fight win streak, very good, very sharp, very fast."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison wants to come back with a bang

Liam Harrison made it perfectly clear that an opponent like Kitano is not to be slept on once you take a closer look at him.

However, the Brit is now in a place where he feels like he is ready to once again walk into the fire and do what he does best.

It has taken a long time for him to feel like this following his tough loss and injury that he suffered against Nong-O Hama in 2022.

Liam Harrison, during the podcast interview, said that he is now back to putting it on his sparring partners in the gym. This, in his opinion, is the sign that he needs that his body is ready to fire on all cylinders once again.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Poll : Does Liam Harrison get his hand raised at ONE 167? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback