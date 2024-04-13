“Slick with it” - Fans hyped for British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison’s looming return to action at ONE 167

ONE Championship fans are hyped to see British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison back inside the Circle this summer.

Undergoing surgery to repair the damage done to his knee against Thai legend Nong-O Hama, the 'Hitman' spent all of 2023 on the shelf rehabbing and healing. Nearly two years removed from his last appearance, Harrison is back and looking sharp as ever as he marches towards his ONE 167 showdown with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano on June 7.

"SMOOTH. Liam Harrison returns against Katsuki Kitano on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video! Who's pumped to see “Hitman” back in action?"

Fans showed their appreciation for Liam Harrison's slick striking skills in the comments section on Instagram, writing:

"Slick with it."

"Beautiful striking the way he put it together, was smooth reaction time."

"One of the greatest fighters of all time in my opinion."

"He makes it look so freaking easy."

"Bad Man Liam doing bad things."

Liam Harrison ready to prove that he's still as "vicious" as ever inside the Circle

There is no doubt that Liam Harrison is a living legend in the art of eight limbs. However, being a 38-year-old fighter coming back from a nasty knee injury has left some pundits questioning whether or not the 'Hitman' can hang with the next generation of talent.

Addressing those concerns in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Harrison recognizes that father time is catching up to him, but that won't stop him from being the same "ferocious" fighter he always was.

"I'm a little bit older now, a little bit shopworn," Harrison said. "I'm going to come back and I'm going to prove that I'm still just as vicious, just as ferocious, just as exciting as I was before I was injured and I'm really looking forward to getting my name back out there."

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

