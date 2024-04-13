Liam Harrison eager to prove he's still as "vicious" and 'ferocious' in comeback fight at ONE 167

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is on the verge of making a miraculous comeback. The 38-year-old combat sports veteran is coming down to the wire in his epic career, and he wants to go out with a bang.

Harrison was recently confirmed to fight next at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. It's his highly anticipated return to action after falling to a knee injury in 2022 following a technical knockout loss to Nong-O Hama.

'Hitman' is set to face Japan's Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest on the uber-stacked card. The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena on Friday, June 7th.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Harrison talked about his return and how excited he is to be making a comeback at age 38.

'Hitman' said:

"I'm a little bit older now, a little bit shopworn. I'm going to come back and I'm going to prove that I'm still just as vicious, just as ferocious, just as exciting as I was before I was injured and I'm really looking forward to getting my name back out there."

Are you excited to see Liam Harrison back in action? Fans won't have to wait until 'Hitman' laces up the gloves again.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Liam Harrison excited to resume iconic fighting career: "There's going to be some heavy fights lined up for me"

'Hitman' Liam Harrison expects to take care of business against Katsuki Kitano and then move on to the last stage of his career for some epic super fights.

Harrison told Sky Sports:

"I've done things the hard way my whole career and I'm sure this run I'm going to go on now, this will be no different. There's going to be some heavy fights lined up for me."

