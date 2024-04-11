"I'm all focused on this one" - Liam Harrison staying sharp for Katsuki Kitano contest at ONE 167

After a long wait that has been extremely difficult, 'Hitman' is finally back as Liam Harrison prepares to step inside the ring once again.

There were times when it looked like his dreams of being able to compete once again would be taken away from him.

In his last fight, he suffered a devastating injury when attempting to dethrone the dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at the time, Nong-O Hama.

What followed was nearly two years of rehab work and slow progression in order to fully heal up his knee so that he can compete once again.

At ONE 167 on June 7, he will step foot inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok to take on Katsuki Kitano in a bid to show that he can still compete at a high level.

Ahead of the contest, Harrison told Sky Sports that he isn't letting himself get carried away with this comeback as he knows he has to be dialled in to come away with the win against this opponent:

"I'm all focused on this one. Tough opponent. He's younger than me, he's going to be young, hungry looking to make a name for himself and the old boy's going to have to put him back in his place."

Liam Harrison has a lot to prove at ONE 167

Liam Harrison knows the importance of ONE 167 and what it could mean for the remainder of his career.

'Hitman' now believes that he is back in a place of being ring-ready after such a long time on the sidelines nursing his injury. However, he is also aware that competing is a whole different thing to sparring in the gym, so when fight night comes around, that will be the real test.

Liam Harrison knows that his days of competing at the top of the sport might be behind him, but beating Kitano on June 7 will at least let him know that he has got a few more miles left in the tank before needing to step away for good.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

