ONE 167: Liam Harrison out to prove that he still is 'one of the most entertaining fighters' in Muay Thai

It has been a long road back for Liam Harrison, but at ONE 167, he finally makes his return to competition following a long hiatus.

The striking veteran has been forced to spend the best part of two years recovering from a brutal knee injury but in that time, he has maintained his focus.

'The Hitman' has been concentrating on what matters most to him and ultimately that boils down to doing what he does best and putting on a show.

Harrison told talkSPORT MMA in a recent interview that through it all, his reason for undergoing such a long recovery process is so that he can feel the rush once again and send the fans home happy:

"My motivation to get back inside the Circle, really, is just for the fun. I just love doing it, you know. I love doing it and I think I've still got a little bit more to give people who pay money to watch me fight. They want to see exciting fights, explosive hard hitting, lots of action.

"They want to see knockouts, knockdowns, drama, they want to see heavy leg kicks, and that's that they can expect to get. And I still think I can provide that level of entertainment for people, I still think I can go out there and be one of the most entertaining fighters that there is on the planet."

Liam Harrison has always been motivated by the love of the game

You simply don't achieve a 20-year career in anything without it becoming your biggest passion and obsession and that is certainly true for Liam Harrison and Muay Thai.

Had he been motivated solely by money and nothing else, there's a good chance that 'Hitman' would have found something else to do with his time at some point along this road.

Striking is what he knows and does best, and he plans on partaking until the wheels fall off, which they nearly did at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Liam Harrison faces Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.