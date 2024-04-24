Liam Harrison expects 'a solid war' from Katsuki Kitano: "Japanese fighters never come to lay down" 

British striking legend Liam Harrison loves to thrill the watching world with a blistering performance. Thankfully, the Leeds native has the perfect dance partner to make his comeback fight into another similar affair.

The 38-year-old veteran meets Japanese star Katsuki Kitano in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai duel. Their war goes down at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA before his return, Liam Harrison shared that regardless of what lies ahead, he remains pumped to put on a show against a fighter who packs just as much ferocity and savagery in his arsenal.

The Bad Company athlete offered:

"Japanese fighters never come to lay down. They're always tough guys. They always come to fight hard, and, you know, you're always going to get a solid war. And that's what I'm sure I'm gonna get out of him."

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison needs to rediscover his best form at ONE 167

Kitano may be a tricky test in Harrison's books. But there's every reason to believe the Muay Thai legend will be back better than ever.

After all, he has fought his way to full fitness from a near-career-ending injury when he challenged then-divisional king Nong-O Hama for bantamweight Muay Thai supremacy.

It was a tough road that, at times, seemed not to have any light at the end of the tunnel. However, despite the hurdles thrown his way, Liam Harrison never once crumbled under such intense constraints.

Now, he's ready to put it all on the line against Kitano at ONE 167 inside the Thai capital city. The entire bill will be available at watch.onefc.com on June 7.

In the main event, close pals Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga set their friendship aside to determine the rightful owner of the atomweight MMA world championship gold.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.