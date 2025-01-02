“I’ve always had that vision” - Nico Carrillo believes he’s destined to be ONE Championship’s next great superstar

There was no doubt in Nico Carrillo's mind that he would make it big in ONE Championship.

'King of The North' quickly rose the ranks in the home of martial arts by finishing every opponent who shared the ring with him.

Apart from his undeniable ability to separate foes from their consciousness, Carrillo believes it's his bulletproof mind that allowed him to reach immediate success.

Even at a time when only a select few knew of his talents, the Scottish mauler kept betting on himself and visualized himself reaching the mountaintop.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Needless to say, the power of manifestation worked wonders for Nico Carrillo.

The first-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“This is why I signed with ONE. I told my fiancee, before ONE even knew who I was, that I was going to be the biggest star in the organization. I’ve always had that vision.”

Carrillo's hard work paid off as he earned a shot against bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in one of three world title fights at ONE 170 this coming Jan. 24.

Unfortunately, 'The Kicking Machine' suffered a knee injury in training and has bowed out of their supposed match-up at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Carrillo, though, will stay on the card and vie for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown against replacement opponent Nabil Anane.

Nico Carrillo also has sights on featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai

While Nico Carrillo would love to have his showdown with Superlek rebooked, he revealed his world title aspirations won't stop at bantamweight.

In the same interview, the 26-year-old heavy-hitter expressed his desire to duke it out with one of the most fluid kickers in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

'King of The North' said he doesn't mind moving up to 155 pounds to challenge the featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder:

“I also have aspirations to move up and challenge Tawanchai for his featherweight gold, too. I think everyone would love to see that fight."

Tawanchai will headline ONE 170 in a rematch with Superbon for the featherweight Muay Thai crown.

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.