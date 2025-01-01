“I won’t sit back until I’ve got the title” - ‘Relentless’ Nico Carrillo positive he’ll capture 26 pounds of gold in 2025

  • home icon
By Jake Foley
Modified Jan 17, 2025 07:23 GMT
Nico Carrillo
Nico Carrillo (pictured) is focused on becoming a world champion

Nico Carrillo "won't sit back" until becoming a ONE world champion.

In April 2023, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division acquired a new top contender with Carrillo's promotional debut. The Scottish striker has since established a 4-0 record under the ONE banner, all wins by knockout.

Carrillo has put his division on notice, but he's only getting started with his overall goals. During an interview with ONE, 'King of the North' had this to say about his focus on becoming a world champion:

“I’m relentless. I always want what’s next. I’m very proud of what I’ve done, but I won’t sit back until I’ve got the title.”

On January 24, 2025, Nico Carrillo was supposed to fight bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek in the ONE 170 co-main event. Unfortunately, Superlek suffered an injury while training, forcing him to pull out of the matchup.

Instead, Carrillo will face number five-ranked Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The winner is expected to face Superlek in the first half of 2025 to unify the division's crown.

ONE 170 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event headlined by Tawanchai vs. Superbon (featherweight Muay Thai world title) is available via watch.onefc.com

Nabil Anane plans to capitalize on massive opportunity against Nico Carrillo

Nabil Anane made his ONE Championship debut in June 2023, suffering a first-round knockout loss against Superlek. The 6'4" bantamweight has since won his last five fights, including two by knockout, and moved up from flyweight.

Anane was initially scheduled to fight number three-ranked Kiamran Nabati, who holds a 4-0 record in ONE Championship. Instead, the Algerian-Thai striker has an opportunity to start 2024 with a world title around his waist.

Furthermore, Anane is surely motivated to avenge his lone promotional defeat against Superlek. At the time, the 20-year-old was inexperienced and overwhelmed by Superlek's world-class striking.

Anane has since matured as a fighter and plans to showcase his evolution in a rematch against Superlek. Firstly, he must take out the division's boogeyman, Nico Carrillo.

Edited by C. Naik
