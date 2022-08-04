"I’ve done it all and seen it all" - When Dana White spoke about retiring from the UFC

Dana White and the UFC seem like they've never been apart and most fans only know the businessman for his work within the MMA organization. White is also very much responsible for advancing the growth of the sport.

However, the UFC president will eventually have to step away from the company, which he spoke about during an interview in May 2021.

While speaking to Jake Asman on his show, White stated that he couldn't imagine doing anything else after the success of the UFC. However, he mentioned that it's certainly not the money that's keeping him involved in the organization:

"All that stuff, it’s fun, especially in the beginning, but I’ve done it all and seen it all, and I bought everything that I wanted to buy."

Watch the full interview here:

It would seem like any retirement talk is still a while away, with Dana White once again expressing his current love for MMA during his interview with Asman:

"I love what I do. This is what I love to do. So, I couldn’t imagine not doing it."

The UFC president has certainly made a lifelong career out of doing what he loves.

White's net worth is currently estimated to be a staggering $500 million according to Marca. White has helped grow the UFC into one of the largest MMA organizations in the world, which doesn't look like it will change anytime soon.

When did Dana White first get involved with the UFC?

After Zuffa purchased the UFC for just $2 million back in January 2001, Dana White became president of the MMA organization. Fast forward to July 2016, Zuffa sold the company for $4.025 billion.

White reportedly owned 9% of the UFC at the time of the sale.

However, he is obviously still the president of the UFC and is also said to still be a shareholder within the company.

The 53-year-old can be seen at every UFC event and even hosts various MMA shows such as Dana White: Lookin' for a fight and the Contender Series. Both are focused on finding new talent to bring to the MMA organization, but the latter is much more similar to conventional UFC events.

White also heavily promotes many fighters and all of the upcoming UFC events on his personal Instagram page. This might seem like a small gesture, but for up-and-coming fighters, the chance to have over seven million followers see you in action is very helpful.

