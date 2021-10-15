"I've done things that nobody has done" - Henry Cejudo calls out the 'GOATs of MMA'

Henry Cejudo's last fight in the UFC took place in May 2020. Despite being absent from the octagon ever since, 'The Messenger' has still managed to stay relevant in the MMA world.

Cejudo recently called out Alexander Volkanovski multiple times after 'The Great's impressive victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

The 34-year-old recently gave an interview to MMA journalist Helen Yee, where he spoke about a potential superfight with Volkanovski.

"I know the UFC is interested. I know Dana White is interested. I know Hunter Campbell is interested. I may be potentially going out and meeting up with Dana next week to talk about that... I'll have a meeting with Ali [Abdelaziz] on Saturday and just come up with a game plan. I believe he is a perfect matchup."

Cejudo then suggested that he's better than fighters like Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson, who are considered by many to be the greatest fighters in the history of the sport.

"If people wanna see history, I've done history and now people stop doubting me. I have two Guinness book of world records. I mean, I've done things that nobody's done. Not even Jon Jones, not even Demetrious [Johnson], not even those guys that you so call the GOATS of MMA. None of them have my accolades."

You can watch Helen Yee's full interview with Henry Cejudo below:

Henry Cejudo has an impressive resume as a combat sports athlete

Henry Cejudo has one of the most impressive resumes in combat sports. 'The Messenger' won a gold medal in wrestling at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

10 years later, Cejudo became the UFC flyweight champion by defeating Demetrious Johnson. With the victory, Cejudo became the only athlete to have won a UFC title and an Olympic gold medal.

'Triple C' then recorded an impressive TKO victory over then-bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

The Olympic gold medalist's next fight was against Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title. Cejudo won the fight via TKO. He then successfully defended the title against legend Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. After the fight, Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport.

