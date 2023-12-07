“I've been gifted with the entertainer ability” – Luke Lessei on why he won’t shrink under the bright lights of the world stage

American Muay Thai fighter Luke Lessei sees himself as an “entertainer” in style and substance and he is going to show it in his ONE Championship debut this week.

‘The Chef’ is featured in a featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against veteran striker Jo Nattawut.

In his maiden outing, Iowa native Lessei is out to make a big impression with a noted performance on fight night as he takes his martial arts journey to a higher level.

He shared to onefc.com in an interview:

“Yeah, I think I've been gifted with the entertainer ability. I'm not in there being a complete showman and doing like, taunting and shit. But I just, yeah, I enjoy it. I think certain people perform better under the lights, certain people perform better in the gym, and I happened to be the first.”

Luke Lessei views his showdown with Jo Nattawut with much significance as it is an opportunity to showcase his capabilities to a wider and global scale.

Before joining ONE Championship, Lessei sharpened his skills competing in various tournaments in different parts of the world, including the World Muay Thai Championships and the Triumph Muay Thai Tournament.

Luke Lessei to set aside admiration for Jo Nattawut as a fighter at ONE Fight Night 17

Luke Lessei is setting aside his admiration for Jo Nattawut as a fighter when they collide at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Chef’ said he has a lot of respect for what ‘Smokin’ Jo has done in Muay Thai but he will not allow it to distract him from seeing his cause through of coming up with a winning performance in his ONE Championship debut.

He shared this in an interview with Cageside Press in the lead-up to his scheduled fight, saying:

“I'm not gonna say better than me, but dude I'm a fan of Jo. I've been watching him coming up and it's that moment where your idols become your rivals. Every dude that wants to be great is waiting for this moment.”

Check out the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 17 features an all-Muay Thai card, which will be aired for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.