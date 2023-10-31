“I've got a big target on my back” – Jonathan Haggerty considers it a compliment that he’s getting called out

Jonathan Haggerty has become a wanted man since he shocked the world and became the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

After the Brit usurped the iconic Nong-O Hama from his throne at ONE Fight Night 9 last April, his name has been called out over and over again by fighters who want a piece of his newly won hardware.

Fellow ONE world champions like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 have both expressed their desire to meet ‘The General’ anew. Even Haggerty’s countryman, Liam Harrison, has publicly declared a civil war against the promotion’s most sought-after champion at the moment.

Instead of getting insulted by the string of challengers who are all gunning for him, Jonathan Haggerty has taken these callouts in stride. After all, the 26-year-old said this was a clear indication of his status as one of the best martial artists in the world today.

Jonathan Haggerty explained in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“So my life hasn't really changed a lot since winning the world title. A lot of people have been calling me out. I feel like I've got a big target on my back, but I just take it as a compliment. You know, everyone wants to fight me. I get why I'm the man of the moment. And yeah, I just take them off one by one, you know? So I'm excited to see who's next.”

Plus, uber-confident Haggerty has never been shy about taking on insurmountable odds. That same fearless bravado has allowed him to conquer both the flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai ranks. He added:

“Whatever. So we're having to target my back. I don't feel hate. I feel like I said, I feel like it's a compliment. Everybody wants a bit of me and they'll realize once they're there with me, it's a mistake. That's what they've wished for. So bring them all right.”

All eyes will be on Jonathan Haggerty this coming Friday in his bid for two-sport supremacy against ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade. The victor of that champion vs. champion clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 will capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The 10-fight card is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.