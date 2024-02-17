“I’ve got to be careful that I can get caught” - Alexander Volkanovski acknowledges Ilia Topuria’s threat at UFC 298

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has acknowledged the danger posed by his upcoming challenger, Ilia Topuria while maintaining his characteristic self-assuredness ahead of their clash at UFC 298.

During an interview with Aaron Bronsteter, 'The Great' said:

"He's [Ilia Topuria] definitely got a puncher's chance, right? Like, everyone's got a puncher's chance"

Despite his confidence, Volkanovski emphasizes the need for caution. He admitted saying:

"I'm better than most of them, but I've got to be careful that I can get caught. Yeah. And I don't think that's disrespect. I just think that's my confidence of where I'm at... I'm, like, so well rounded that if, if they are giving me, it doesn't mean they can't give me problems, but I know I can solve them problems and go a different route. And I'm confident in my fight IQ and, and all those things and my durability and me dealing with adversity and all these things. I know that all comes into play."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Alexander Volkanovski aims for domination, not quick finish, against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298

While Ilia Topuria boasts first-round knockout predictions, Alexander Volkanovski has a different plan for their UFC 298 encounter. The featherweight champion seeks a dominant display, aiming to silence his challenger's bravado.

Topuria, undefeated at 14-0, has confidently labeled Volkanovski's recent knockout loss a sign of weakness. However, the champion intends to showcase his superiority, not just with a win but with a complete dismantling.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, 'The Great' said:

"I can finish him early, but I don't want him thinking, 'Ah, I got unlucky here.' Uh-uh... He needs a reality check. You aren't as good as you think you are, there are levels. I'm gonna show you championship levels, you're gonna figure that out, then I'll put you away. I need you to understand this."

He continued:

"Again, you're probably a good kid. You're probably playing the game. But if you want to be a great champion one day, this is how I'm gonna do it. You'll bounce back in a positive way when my time is done. But you need this... I plan on doing him a favor."

Check Alexander Volkanovski's interview below (3:50):