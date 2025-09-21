"I've got a daughter who is Brazilian" - Darren Till reminisces about leaving fans confused with his fluent Portuguese

Former UFC fighter Darren Till recently recalled leaving Brazilian fans stunned when he delivered his post-fight octagon interview in fluent Portuguese following his UFC debut victory over Wendell Oliveira in Brazil.

Till burst onto the UFC scene in 2015 and established himself as a promising contender in the welterweight division. He racked up wins against elite fighters like Donald Cerrone, Stephen Thompson, and Kelvin Gastelum. He competed for the title against Tyron Woodley in 2018 but fell short. After going 1-5 in his last six bouts, Till decided to bid farewell to the UFC and transitioned to boxing.

'The Gorilla' recently appeared on Demetrious Johnson's podcast, where he stated that he has a Brazilian daughter, and reminisced about speaking fluent Portuguese during a post-fight interview.

"I made a challenge to myself to try and speak [Portuguese] as perfectly as possible, like the accent, so that people wouldn't know that I was a Gringo. I do have to say, I am f*ck*ng amazing at speaking Portuguese. I remember a funny story. When [the UFC] signed me, we were fighting in the north of Brazil, and I remember when I walked out, all the Brazilians were like "Uh Vai Morrer" and I was thinking, hang on, you cheeky c*nts, I'm from this country, you don't know."

Till continued:

"I thought, when I knock this c*nt out now, I'm gonna get on this mic and just show you what time it is. I remember, when I knocked this guy out in the second round with elbows, I got the mic and I [said in Portuguese], don't you be booing me, I am from this country. I've got a daughter who is Brazilian. I said I'm half Brazilian, don't you start booing me. I remember the whole crowd just looking at each other like, What is going on here?"

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Darren Till reunited with daughter in Brazil

Darren Till was reunited with his daughter, Scarlett Isabella, in Brazil. Till recently shared a video on Instagram of himself and his daughter singing his favorite Brazilian song, 'Ceu Azul' by Charlie Brown Jr. Fans were awestruck by the wholesome father-daughter moment, as they flooded the comments section with love.

Till has previously spoken about sacrificing and having to be away from his daughter due to fight camps and training. However, the Scouser now appears to have finalized the paperwork to bring her to the UK.

