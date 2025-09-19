"She’s so happy. Soul-warming" - Fans react to Darren Till singing his favourite Brazilian song with daughter

Fight fans were recently treated to a heartwarming surprise as former UFC fighter Darren Till reunited with his daughter Scarlett Isabella in Brazil. A recent post by 'The Gorilla' has now fans going gaga over the father-daughter duo.Thursday evening, Till posted a video of himself and his daughter gleefully singing along to his favorite Brazilian song, 'Ceu Azul' by Charlie Brown Jr. The adorable clip had fight fans over the moon, with many flooding his comments section, noting their opinions.Check out Darren Till and his daughter vibing to 'Ceu Azul' below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post@orcaboymusic commented:&quot;She's so happy. Soul warming.&quot;@c_d_property wrote:&quot;The best and realest version of Darren till here folks.&quot;@therollingfixliverpoolcycles chimed in:&quot;Wholesome this lad. Sick Portuguese there lad, you sure we went [to] the same school?&quot;@migspluck opined:&quot;Looks like you’re having the time of your life, Darren lad, awesome to see.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on InstagramTill had Scarlett Isabella with a Brazilian woman, whose identity remains unknown, during his early years training MMA in the South American nation. While his now 11-year-old daughter was born and raised in Brazil, the fighter seems to have finalized the paperwork to take her back to the UK with him.Outside of his family life, he has also been making headlines in the combat sports. The 32-year-old is now 3-0 in boxing, most recently earning a high-profile KO win over Luke Rockhold.Darren Till slams Yeol Romero's calloutAfter a successful BKFC debut, former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero seems to have his sights set on Darren Till. The Englishman, however, appears to have dismissed 'The Soldier of God' as a credible threat.During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Cuban claimed a boxing win over 'The Gorilla' would help him secure a fight against Jake Paul. Till, for one, wasn't too thrilled with the former MMA star's plans and hit back at Romero and Helwani, writing:&quot;Yoel shut ya f**king fat old mouth think I give a s**t about you nowadays? Do I fuck. Come over to boxing, and I’ll leave your fat juice head on the canvas. In fact, I’ve been told to stop calling old c**ts out like yourself, so f**k it. I don’t even wanna fight you. Ur an old-age pensioner. Ur a bus pass dependent. Don’t even call my name ya b*m. Mike Perry, you're a b*m as well. Ur manager is a b*m also. And his brother is a b*m. Even Ariel, you're a little instigator b*m. Stop calling my name. Fucking gang of b*ms.&quot;