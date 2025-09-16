  • home icon
  "Priceless", "Brought tears to my eyes" - Fighting community reacts as Darren Till reunites with his 11-year-old daughter in Brazil

"Priceless”, “Brought tears to my eyes” - Fighting community reacts as Darren Till reunites with his 11-year-old daughter in Brazil

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 16, 2025 07:16 GMT
Fans react to Darren Till
Fans react to Darren Till's heartwarming moment with his daughter. [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans around the world took notice of Darren Till meeting his 11-year-old daughter in Brazil. The wholesome moment between the former UFC fighter and his family was praised by everyone.

Till, who began practicing MMA at the age of 17, spent the early years of his combat sports career in Brazil, where he had a daughter with a woman whose identity remained unknown. However, the Brit recently took to Instagram and posted a clip of reuniting with his daughter, Scarlett Isabella Till, who is 11 years old now. He captioned the post:

''In 2013 I embarked on a journey to Brazil to train & make happen my dream of signing with the UFC. At the time I didn’t know 3 months into my travels there I would be embarking on another journey alongside the current one. The journey being my now 11 year old mini me - Scarlett Isabella Till.''
Trending

He continued:

''She has blossomed into one of the best kids around. I am so proud of her. & her mother deserves props for raising her as such a young respectable girl. This journey here is a special one because we are finally getting my little mate her documents to travel soon enough back home with her Dad & we can’t wait. Love you Belinha.''
Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Priceless''

Another stated:

''Brought tears to my eyes''

Other fans wrote:

''That’s what life is all about mate! Made up for you lad''
''All the best brother. Going through a hard time fu*king sucks. But you're pulling yourself out and doing well. I don't know you personally, but I'm proud of you my man''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]

Till also posted pictures of their family time on his Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Darren Till with his daughter. [Image courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]
Screenshot of Darren Till with his daughter. [Image courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]
Screenshots of Darren Till&#039;s daughter enjoying herself. [Images courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]
Screenshots of Darren Till's daughter enjoying herself. [Images courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]

When Darren Till opened up about missing his daughter

After seeing her newborn daughter Alba once during her birth, Darren Till left his house to start training camp in Thailand in order to prepare for his bout against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 in 2022.

In a past interview with Mirror Sport, Till said:

''I had a newborn child about 13 weeks ago and I’ve only seen her once because I flew out to Thailand the day after she was born after for training camp. So, I’ve cut no corners, I’ve absolutely given my all...I’m out here sacrificing time with my kids, there’s a big purpose for it.''
