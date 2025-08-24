  • home icon
How many kids does Darren Till have? A closer look at the fighter’s family life

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 24, 2025 03:35 GMT
Darren Till with his children. [Images courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]
Darren Till with his children. [Images courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]

Darren Till is scheduled to face Luke Rockhold in the main event of the Misfits 22 boxing card on Aug. 30. The fight will be for the inaugural in-house bridgerweight title. Before the match, let's take a look at Till's personal life, including his family and children.

How many kids does Darren Till have?

Darren Till was born and raised in Liverpool, England, and began training in MMA at the age of 17. He spent the early part of his MMA career in Brazil, where he reportedly became a father to a daughter. However, the identity of the child's mother remains unknown.

In terms of his relationships, Till has not been married but is believed to have children with multiple ex-girlfriends. In total, he reportedly has four daughters from these relationships. Despite this, Till has rarely spoken publicly about the mothers of his children or confirmed their identities.

When Darren Till claimed that he doesn't care about his family

Darren Till was at the peak of his MMA career when he entered the UFC. After a four-fight winning streak, Till was scheduled to compete for the welterweight championship against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

In the weeks leading up to the fight, during a UFC 227 media scrum, the Scouser sparked controversy by making a statement in regards to his family. He said:

"You can't have worries outside of this game. I've got a girlfriend who's seven months pregnant, I don't really care. I've got a daughter in Brazil whom I haven’t seen for a year, and I don't really care. I just care about legacy and greatness. That’s what I'm in this for." [10:32 of the interview video]

Till was unable to capture the welterweight title against Woodley, and after a series of disappointing performances, he was released by the UFC. He is now competing in boxing, and his upcoming match against Rockhold will be his third professional boxing fight.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
