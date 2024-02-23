“I’ve kept myself in shape” - Mehdi Zatout says he was always ready to fight when called upon for ONE 166 appearance in Qatar

Despite what many outsiders may think, a retired professional sports athlete does not suddenly shift into that of being an ordinary civilian and there are many instances in combat sports where fighters transition to being full-time coaches.

For Muay Thai legend Mehdi Zatout, that is exactly how he has spent the better part of the past two years.

‘Diamond Heart’ decided to call it career following a TKO victory over Asa Ten Pow in October 2022, citing a promise that he made to his wife prior to their bout that if he were to beat Ten Pow, he would retire inside the ONE Circle.

It was inevitable, however, that the fight game would come calling again and Zatout, now 40, is now headed to the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1 to fight in a catchweight (147 lbs) boxing match with Zuhayr Al-Qahtani.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Algerian star shared that he has always been in fighting shape despite not fighting since 2022.

So when ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong offered him a match at ONE 166, he knew he had to lace his gloves up.

“I’m happy that Chatri [Sityodtong] and ONE offered me the fight. Despite retiring, I’ve kept myself in shape and continued to spar with all of my fighters on the team. So, why not?”

Mehdi Zatout honored to fight once more

With a resume featuring 79 wins and a WBC Muay Thai featherweight world title reign to his name, Zatout had nothing left to prove to anyone about his standing in the sport.

However, fighting is in his DNA, and when presented with the opportunity to strut his stuff on the world stage once more, he could not turn down the chance.

ONE 166 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.