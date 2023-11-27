“I’ve had more knockouts than he’s had fights” – Liam Harrison says his experience won’t make him prey to John Lineker’s KO power

Liam Harrison expects his experience to help him return to winning ways on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 18.

The ‘Hitman’ has completed his long road to recovery and is scheduled to welcome John Lineker to his bread and butter of Muay Thai inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

Some may suggest that his credentials and knockout power alone would be enough to help him register a much-needed win over ‘Hands of Stone'.

But the Leeds slugger knows he needs more than that to get across the finish line over the Brazilian knockout machine.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison offered his thoughts on Lineker’s gameplan and why his two-decade journey at the top of the martial arts sphere will be a trump card in this bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

The Bad Company representative said:

“So yeah, I've got to be alert from the start to finish. But, again, at the same time, I know his punches are hard, but I'm pretty sure I've had more knockouts than he's had fights. So I'm pretty sure I hit just as hard as him, you know what I mean?”

Heavy Hitters: John Lineker and Liam Harrison

Though Liam Harrison will keep an eye on ‘Hands of Stone’s destructive fists in four-ounce gloves, the Leeds native seems pretty sure he has enough – if not more – power in his hands to put the decorated Brazilian MMA fighter to sleep.

The 38-year-old has blessed the fight world with some of the best knockouts over the past 20 years. He’ll be looking to add another one to his gallery when he goes toe-to-toe with the American Top Team athlete in about seven weeks.

But just as deadly as he is with his hands, Lineker is known as ‘Hands of Stone’ for the insane amount of power that he possesses at the tip of his fingers.

The Parana native has amassed 18 knockouts since fighting professionally in 2008, and there’s no reason to doubt that he will come for KO number 19 when he meets Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.