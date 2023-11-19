Liam Harrison lists ‘discipline’ and ‘perseverance’ as two key traits that can help anyone succeed in life

British striking sensation Liam Harrison believes two key traits can help a person succeed, not just in combat sports, but in life.

For more than 20 years, ‘Hitman’ has established himself as one of the most entertaining and beloved competitors across Muay Thai.

Sadly, fans have been deprived of seeing him put his skills on display after the multi-time Muay Thai world champion suffered a devastating knee injury in the opening minutes of his ONE world title tilt against Nong-O Hama.

Nearly a year and a half later, Liam Harrison will make his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this January.

But first, the ‘Hitman’ is offering some advice to aspiring fighters and anyone who has experienced a few setbacks in pursuit of their goals. During an appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Harrison said:

“One is discipline and the other is perseverance, there's nothing you can do in any walk of life that isn't going to get a little bit tough and it ain't going to knock you back a few steps, especially in a fight sport."

Liam Harrison has personified perseverance over the last year. Despite being shelved with a brutal injury, ‘Hitman’ has stayed active in the gym every step of the way.

In January, we’ll find out whether or not all of his hard work has paid off when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a Muay Thai showdown with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

‘Hands of Stone’ will be making his debut in the art of eight limbs, pitting two of the most dangerous strikers in the world against one another.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.