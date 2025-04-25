“I’ve been lifting a lot” - Anatoly Malykhin added more muscle since in bid to reclaim heavyweight gold

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia has been hard at work in the gym, beefing up his physical stature for the inevitable rematch with Senegalese archnemesis Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.

Ad

Malykhin surrendered the ONE heavyweight MMA world title to 'Reug Reug' last November at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In that fight, 'Sladkiy' looked out of his element, slow and lacking power, as his Senegalese rival outlasted him to take home the 26 pounds of gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says he's been lifting heavy and gaining size in order to deal with the massive 'Reug Reug'.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 37-year-old Golden Team representative told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I’ve bulked up. I used to be 100 kilos. Now I’m 117. I’ve been lifting a lot."

Needless to say, the rematch between 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin and Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is one of the most highly anticipated fights. Fans can expect to see these two heavyweight stars run it back sometime later this year.

Ad

What's next for 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin?

Despite being the sole owner of the light heavyweight and middleweight MMA belts in ONE Championship, Russian stalwart 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin has only one thing on his mind, and that's to reclaim his lost gold in a rematch against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.

Malykhin has plenty of options in terms of fights, but the only one that matters to him is getting a win over 'Reug Reug' and erasing the painful memory of defeat.

Ad

The fate of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title hangs in the balance.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Anatoly Malykhin's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.