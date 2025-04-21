WATCH: Russian champ-champ Anatoly Malykhin showcases pure brutish power in concussive KO finish of Amir Aliakbari

Reigning ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has an appetite for destruction that can only be satisfied by knocking out his opponents. That is precisely what he did in September 2021 at ONE: Revolution.
Fresh off a first-round TKO over Alexandre Machado in his promotional debut that March, 'Sladkiy' was now tasked to overcome Iranian monster Amir Aliakbari.
In an Instagram video shared by the promotion, this clash of titans ended in Malykhin's favor at the 2:57 mark of round one, thanks to an excellent three-punch combination that sent Aliakbari looking up at the lights.
Watch the entire video below:
By posting back-to-back finishes to start his ONE tenure, Malykhin earned a spot to battle Kirill Grishenko in February 2022 over the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world championship. Malykhin finished him at the 3:42 mark of round two. Later that December, he knocked out two-sport king Reinier de Ridder in the first round to win the ONE light heavyweight MMA world championship.
Malykhin unified the heavyweight MMA gold by stopping then-reigning 265-pound MMA king Arjan Bhullar in June 2023. Then in March of the following year, he dominated 'The Dutch Knight' again to take the ONE light heavyweight MMA world championship and become the first-ever three-division MMA king in ONE history.
Anatoly Malykhin zeroed in on rematching Oumar Kane
It has been five months since Anatoly Malykhin lost the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world championship to Oumar Kane at ONE 169. Despite fans discussing a possible showdown with Shamil Erdogan, Malykhin made it clear that a rematch with 'Reug Reug' is the only thing he wants right now.
Speaking exclusively with the world's largest martial arts promotion, the Golden Team product declared:
"Right now, my focus is on the heavyweight division. My main goal is getting my rematch with my friend, Oumar Kane."