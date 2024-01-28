"I’ve lost 20 lbs” - Gordon Ryan shares struggles of recent health issues that have left him “bed ridden” for a month

Gordon Ryan recently shared an update on his health condition, stating that he has been confined to his bed for almost an entire month.

Ryan has suffered from a complicated stomach issue for years and has been candid about how debilitating the chronic problem has been for his career.

One of the main members of the Danaher Death Squad run by Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) coach John Danaher, Ryan is no stranger to work ethic. The team, which Craig Jones was also part of, famously trained 365 days a year.

Ryan's recent stint of a month without any training must have felt immensely unusual for the BJJ world champion, who recently took to Instagram to share the following message with fans:

"For those of you close to me, you know I've been bedridden almost completely for the last month or so with my stomach. Haven't been able to eat hardly anything or exercise at all. Today is the first day I've been able to push more than a light workout in over a month."

He continued:

"I've lost 20 lbs [currently around 206], yet I still feel strong... No matter how many steroids you take, you won't maintain size off cycle or through sickness if you haven't built 'real' muscle."

See Gordon Ryan's complete post below:

Ryan's stomach problems have had a large impact on his ability to compete consistently. 'The King', who is only 28 years old, was forced to temporarily retire from BJJ at 26 due to his stomach condition.

Gordon Ryan will only compete at one BJJ tournament until his stomach issue is fully resolved

The stomach problems that have plagued the last five years of Gordon Ryan's career appear to be taking a major toll on 'The King', who recently announced that he would be stepping away from competition until he is fully recovered.

Ryan did note that he would make an exception for one tournament, the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships, which takes place every two years.

It is the most prestigious No-Gi BJJ tournament in the sport, and Ryan plans on defending the crown he has won four times when the event takes place this year.

'The King' recently took to Instagram to share the following with fans:

"My immune system simply can't handle the workload of camp after camp.... As hard as this is, I will only be competing at ADCC until my health is 100% restored, and if it's not, no one will ever do what I've done, so I can be at peace with that."

See Gordon Ryan's complete post below: