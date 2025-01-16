  • home icon
"I've never experienced anything like that" - Tawanchai eager to impress at ONE 170 to put last performance to bed

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Jan 17, 2025 09:05 GMT
Tawanchai wants to put the past behind him
Tawanchai wants to put the past behind him [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is hoping to put the past behind him when he makes his upcoming return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. His last outing in the same arena may have seen him get his hand raised but it was a difficult moment for him his career.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion put his title on the line in a rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Just like his first encounter with 'Smokin' Jo in kickboxing, the fight went right down to the wire with the victor being decided on the scorecards.

The champ kept hold of his world title but the reaction from the fans suggested that they thought that the gold should have left with the ever-game challenger.

At ONE 170 on Jan. 24, he makes his return for another title defense and rematch, this time against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon.

Before this highly anticipated clash between two of the best strikers in the world today, Tawanchai reflected on the events of last June in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I was really upset. I've never experienced anything like that before. I was speechless."

Tawanchai must put this behind him and use it as fuel

Tawanchai cannot afford to let this memory of ONE 167 impact his performance when he returns at ONE 170.

Using this as motivation to make a statement this time may help him, but letting it cloud his judgment could be the exact factor separating two of the best in the world.

The divisional king needs to be at his best to defeat Superbon, and while he's been able to do it in the past, that won't make it any easier this time around.

The 25-year-old doesn't have time to think about anything else when the level is this high.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
