"I've never felt anything like it"- Ed Sheeran rates Katie Taylor's fight atmosphere higher than his own concerts in candid backstage interaction

This past weekend, the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron rematch of their bout from May earlier this year, which handed Taylor her first-ever loss, took place. The two women squared off in Taylor's hometown of Dublin, Ireland, and it was a sight to behold.

With her entire country behind her, Katie Taylor defeated Chantelle Cameron to right the wrong of her only defeat and, in doing so, captured the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight titles to achieve double undisputed status, as she also holds the same titles at lightweight.

While much was made of her allegiance to Conor McGregor prior to her fight with Chantelle Cameron, celebrities were also in attendance. English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, whose father is Irish, was present. A behind-the-scenes video shows his interaction (at 23:51 minutes) with Taylor.

As the pair shook hands and exchanged pleasantries, with Taylor poking her head through the ropes to speak to Sheeran, who sat ring-side, she revealed that she was in attendance for one of his prior concerts:

"I was actually at your concert at the Patriots Stadium."

Ed Sheeran replied with surprise before praising her performance, saying:

"Oh, you were? Amazing, congratulations."

After Katie Taylor expressed her gratitude, the two met again backstage, where another interaction took place, and he was asked (at 25:12 minutes) if the atmosphere from her fight eclipsed that of one of his concerts, which drew a modest response:

"A hundred percent. I've never felt anything like it."

Ed Sheeran promises to sing Katie Taylor out for her next fight

Fight fans are familiar with the Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Conor McGregor has repeatedly campaigned for a pay-per-view at the venue, to no avail. However, if boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is to be believed, Katie Taylor may very well headline it before 'The Notorious' does.

In fact, he revealed at the post-fight press conference (at 11:09 minutes) that Ed Sheeran promised to sing her out to the ring if her next fight is in Croke Park after Taylor expressed a desire to fight at the venue:

"And Ed Sheeran even said he'd sing her out."