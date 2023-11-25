“I predict a landslide victory“ - Conor McGregor anticipates a ‘night of redemption’ for Katie Taylor in her rematch against Chantelle Cameron

Conor McGregor and Katie Taylor are cut from the same Irish cloth in that they are both combat sports stars representing their homeland on a global stage. McGregor is well-known for having taken the MMA world by storm, while Katie Taylor is Ireland's resident boxing superstar.

Tonight, she takes on the unbeaten Chantelle Cameron in a highly anticipated rematch. Their first bout saw Taylor lose her own undefeated record to a woman who has now become her rival. Conor McGregor, who is well-versed in rematches, has offered his prediction for the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron rematch. Taking it to X, McGregor said:

"Ireland’s Champion Katie Taylor, redemption night! You can see a mile away she is way more content this round. Way more composed. Real energy, real happiness! She takes this win back handily. I predict a landslide victory for our hero tonight! Good luck @KatieTaylor."

Their boxing match, which will be contested for Chantelle Cameron's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring women's light-welterweight titles, is set to take place in both Katie Taylor and Conor McGregor's hometown of Dublin, Ireland, just as their first outing was.

While their initial bout was about Taylor chasing championship gold, the rematch is different. It has become a far more personal affair as Taylor looks to avenge her loss to her English rival, who handed her her first career loss in front of her Irish faithful, on Dublin soil, no less.

Meanwhile, Cameron is fighting for respect, as she was previously treated as a mere stepping stone for Taylor in their first fight. It is one of the most highly anticipated women's boxing matches of the year and will likely define the winner's legacy going forward.

How close are Conor McGregor and Katie Taylor?

Conor McGregor is a proud Irishman, so he is a strong supporter of Katie Taylor, with whom he shares a love of boxing. While the two are friendly and on good terms, they aren't exactly friends who spend a lot of their private time together. Instead, they are acquaintances with a healthy respect for one another.

In fact, McGregor's Forged Irish Stout even sponsored Taylor's first bout with Cameron and will be sponsoring their rematch as well. So, he will follow the fight closely and likely use it to fuel his own motivation to return to the UFC octagon.