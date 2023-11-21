Which belts are on the line for Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor? Title rematch explained

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor are all set to clash in a highly-anticipated rematch. England's Cameron and Ireland's Taylor are heralded among the world's best boxers today. The 32-year-old British pugilist and the 37-year-old Irish boxing superstar faced one another in a closely contested fight earlier this year.

Taylor was initially scheduled to face Amanda Serrano in a rematch in May 2023. The fight was expected to transpire at the 3Arena in Taylor's native Dublin, Ireland.

Unfortunately, Serrano suffered an injury leading up to the rematch, which is why it didn't materialize. Instead, Taylor fought Chantelle Cameron at the event in May. Their showdown was promoted as a 'champion vs. champion' fight, with Taylor being the undisputed lightweight champion, while Cameron was the undisputed light welterweight champion.

Expand Tweet

The fight was contested at light welterweight -- with Cameron's WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring female light welterweight titles at stake. The back-and-forth matchup went the 10-round distance and witnessed the betting underdog Cameron utilize her size and power advantage against the legendary Taylor.

In the end, one of the three official judges scored the bout 95-95, a draw. Meanwhile, the two other judges handed Cameron scores of 94-96 and 94-96, thereby making her the winner via majority decision.

The victory helped Cameron take her unbeaten professional boxing record to 18-0. On the other hand, it marked the first defeat for Taylor in the sport of professional boxing, taking her record to 22-1.

Currently, the two fighters are booked to face off in an immediate rematch at the 3Arena on Saturday, November 25, 2023. It'll once again be a light welterweight bout -- with Cameron's WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring female light welterweight titles on the line.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor belts: Katie Taylor sheds light on gravitas of the rematch beyond world titles

Presently, Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion -- who holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring female lightweight titles. As for Cameron, she's the undisputed welterweight champion -- boasting the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring female light welterweight titles.

With the Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor title rematch being contested in Cameron's weight class, Taylor stands to gain a lot if she's able to beat the bigger Cameron and become the new undisputed light welterweight champion.

Alternatively, Katie Taylor risks hurting her brand value if she loses to Chantelle Cameron again. Speaking to Matchroom Boxing, Taylor had recently highlighted the rematch's high stakes, which goes beyond world titles. She stated:

"I'm as comfortable as ever that if I perform to my abilities, I will win regardless of who's on the other side of the ring. And I just can't wait to step in there and -- again, it's going to be a huge fight. This fight matters for my career, obviously... This fight definitely does matter... I think a win will even increase my legacy."

Check out Katie Taylor's comments at 4:34 in the video below: