How much did Katie Taylor make against Chantelle Cameron in their first fight? Reported salaries discussed

Katie Taylor has been widely regarded as Ireland's finest representative in 'The Sweet Science' of boxing. She is a multi-division world champion and the reigning undisputed lightweight champion, holding the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring titles in the weight class.

Back in May, she took on Chantelle Cameron in a boxing match of two undefeated fighters and champions. While Taylor managed to take Cameron to a decision, the judges ultimately ruled in her opponent's favor. However, it was a monumental fight, so how much was the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron purse?

According to the Irish Mirror, both women earned the highest paydays of their careers. Despite suffering her first loss as a boxer, Taylor reportedly pocketed between €1 and €3 million, which was more than Chantelle Cameron, who reportedly earned between a range of €800,000 and €1M.

Their first bout took place in May, and fans have been patiently waiting for their second. Fortunately, their wait is over, as the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron rematch is this Saturday. The bout is a championship clash and has taken a more personal complexion than their first outing.

Taylor is aiming to avenge her loss, which was her first-ever bout on Irish soil. What was supposed to be a triumphant homecoming in front of her fellow countrymen was spoiled by her English foe, who was little more than an afterthought prior.

The fight yielded the most prominent rivalry of Taylor's career, and many, including acquaintance and fellow fighter Conor McGregor, will tune in.

Is Katie Taylor the first woman to defeat Amanda Serrano?

Before Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor's main rival was Amanda Serrano, who is widely recognized as one of the greatest women's boxers of all time. The pair crossed swords last year in April, with Taylor emerging victorious via split decision to defend her numerous titles. But was it Serrano's first-ever loss in boxing?

At the time, Serrano was on a 28-fight win streak, but she wasn't undefeated. She had one prior loss on her record to Frida Wallberg back in her early days as a boxer. Unfortunately, Serrano never managed to avenge the loss, nor the one against Taylor, who now looks to avenge her own loss against Cameron.