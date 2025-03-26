  • home icon
  • “I’ve never been this happy in my life” - Nabil Anane still can’t believe he beat pound-for-pound best striker Superlek

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 09:25 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand took home a stunning unanimous decision victory over former bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 last weekend.

The 20-year-old was left in a state of elatement following the victory over his longtime idol, partly because the win over Superlek served as retribution for his 2023 loss to the iconic Thai striker.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in his post-fight interview in the ring, Anane talked about what he was feeling in the moment.

The 20-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout said:

"I’m so happy right now. I just made my first dream come true. I’m so happy. I’ve never been this happy in my life before."

Needless to say, Anane's victory over Superlek transcended the fight itself, and served more as validation for the six-foot-four-inch tall phenom, having reached his childhood dream of beating the best fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane thanked coaching staff for helping him improve since first loss to Superlek: "I trained very hard"

Interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane was quick to give credit where credit was due after his spectacular performance against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 last weekend.

He told Mitch Chilson:

"I also got my first knockout in my life, and he did knock me out in our first fight. Since I’ve been knocked out, I trained very hard with my brother, my coach, my family. I love all of you guys. I love you guys so much. I want to thank you guys a lot."

Edited by C. Naik
