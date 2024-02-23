“I’ve never been one to just participate” – Arjan Bhullar says unbreakable desire to be the best powered him to the top

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar isn’t a fan of moral victories and has always strived to be the best in any discipline that he ventures into.

Speaking in an interview on Sportsmanor’s YouTube channe, ‘Singh’ declared:

“It feels good, it always is anytime you can be the first to do anything, it's special. It stays in the history books forever and that's cool. I've never been one to just participate. I want to be the best and I think my pursuit of being the best has allowed me to have a lot of success.”

Arjan Bhullar displayed this incredible mentality in every aspect of his combat sports career, as he was able to win multiple wrestling titles in the amateur ranks, compete during the 2012 Olympic Games, win an MMA title in Canada, and eventually, capture the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

He was the first Indian athlete to win an MMA world title, and he officially etched his name in history with that incredible achievement by finishing Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal in May 2021.

Bhullar is now preparing to face Amir Aliakbari in an all-important match at ONE 166 on March 1, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

It will be his first match after suffering a third-round TKO loss at the hands of Anatoly Malykhin.

Arjan Bhullar wants to hear no excuses from Amir Aliakbari when he beats him

In another recent interview, the American Kickboxing Academy said that he expects Aliakbari to be at his peak form when they lock horns on fight night because of how important their upcoming match will be, since it could produce the next world title challenger.

Bhullar also said that he will not welcome any excuses from the Iranian powerhouse when he officially takes the dub after the match.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.