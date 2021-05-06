"I've never seen anyone thrown out for being crazy" - Donald Cerrone reacts to UFC cutting Diego Sanchez

Donald Cerrone will be returning to the UFC octagon this weekend. The veteran fighter was originally scheduled to face Diego Sanchez but will instead cross paths with Alex Morono.

Ahead of his return, Donald Cerrone has now weighed in on Sanchez's situation following his release from the UFC. Cowboy believes that the situation with his initial opponent might be serious if it led to Sanchez being let go by the organization.

While speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 26, Donald Cerrone also gave props to his new opponent Morono for throwing his name into the hat and taking the fight on short notice:

"I’ve never seen someone get thrown off because they’re crazy. It’s a first for me. But short notice is short notice. I made a career out of (it). Usually I’m the guy filling in, not the other way around, so pretty cool Alex threw his hat in and they picked him."

Donald Cerrone further said that he doesn't really have much to say about the whole Sanchez scenario. But the veteran did add that he had been looking forward to fighting the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 1.

However, Cerrone vs Sanchez was called off days before UFC Vegas 26, as the latter was released by the UFC.

“You’ve seen people get chopped, so apparently he pissed the wrong people off. It just so happened right before the fight. But I don’t really have anything to say. I was looking forward to fighting.”

Donald Cerrone will look to secure a big victory at UFC Vegas 26

Donald Cerrone will be competing again this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fighting at welterweight, Cerrone will be serving as the co-main event for UFC Vegas 26 against Alex Morono and will aim to get back in the win column.

Heading into the fight, Cerrone is currently winless in his last five UFC outings. Cowboy has lost the last four of his five fights but his most recent bout, against Niko Price, ended in a draw.