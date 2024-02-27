“I've really looked inward a lot” – Reinier de Ridder on the importance of being mentally strong as rematch with tormentor Anatoly Malykhin looms

It seems Reinier de Ridder spent as much time on his mental space as much as his physical preparation.

The reigning ONE middleweight MMA world champion will put his remaining world title on the line against old tormentor Anatoly Malykhin in the main event of ONE 166 on March 1.

The card is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar and will transpire at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, de Ridder said he spent time reflecting on himself after he lost the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title to Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5.

‘The Dutch Knight’ admitted he changed how he approached fights and how he viewed himself as a fighter.

Reinier de Ridder said:

“And then another thing that's very important to me is my mental game. So I've really looked inward a lot. Over the last year, I've really tried to make some changes in the way I approach the fight, and the way I view myself as a fighter.”

The Dutch star was perfection personified when he walked into Manila for his first fight against Malykhin, then the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world champion.

Malykhin, however, bludgeoned de Ridder for the first-round knockout win to capture his first piece of undisputed ONE Championship gold.

‘Sladkiy’ ultimately became a two-division undisputed king when he knocked out Arjan Bhullar for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Reinier de Ridder says he won’t bring the same bravado to rematch against Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder believes his brimming bravado was one of the reasons he suffered his first professional defeat.

The Combat Brothers star held a perfect 16-0 record before facing Malykhin in Manila, but that perfection crumbled under the deluge Malykhin brought to Manila.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, de Ridder said he’s not bringing the same confidence he had in Manila to Qatar.

“I thought this is just how fights go, this is who I am, I am that dude that destroys everybody. But I kind of lost that mentality and I just don’t think I want to bring that same confidence. I’m focused on the small little things that I need to get me over that guy.”

